Sterling Energy’s (SEY) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Sterling Energy stock opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.10. Sterling Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.40 ($0.16). The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71.

About Sterling Energy

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Ted Baker & Bureau Veritas
Contrasting Ted Baker & Bureau Veritas
Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion
$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane This Quarter
$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane This Quarter
Zoetis Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion
Zoetis Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc Cut by Analyst
Wentworth Resources’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Wentworth Resources’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report