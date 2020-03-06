Sterling Energy’s (SEY) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Sterling Energy stock opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.10. Sterling Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.40 ($0.16). The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71.

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

