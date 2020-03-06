Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) PT Lowered to GBX 45 at Peel Hunt

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 235.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 13.40 ($0.18) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.49. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83.

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Stewart MacDonald purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,484.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

