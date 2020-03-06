Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

QFI opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.52. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.65.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting Ted Baker & Bureau Veritas
Contrasting Ted Baker & Bureau Veritas
Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion
$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane This Quarter
$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane This Quarter
Zoetis Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion
Zoetis Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ameresco Inc Cut by Analyst
Wentworth Resources’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Wentworth Resources’ Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report