Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

QFI opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.52. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.65.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

