Peel Hunt Trims Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Target Price to GBX 65

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 124.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. Pharos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.31.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.