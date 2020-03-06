Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Given Restricted Rating at Peel Hunt

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NOG stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.96. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

