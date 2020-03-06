Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

JD opened at GBX 706 ($9.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 830.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 767.12. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

