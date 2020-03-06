Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $749.67 million, a P/E ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 0.30. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,175,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Orthopediatrics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,819,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

