Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock. CSFB began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 341.15 ($4.49).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 3.02 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 290.30 ($3.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 314.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.