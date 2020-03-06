Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IOTS. Craig Hallum downgraded Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.74.

IOTS stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 30.65 and a beta of -0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOTS. Arch Venture Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 374,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 231,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

