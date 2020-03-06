Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

LAWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

LAWS stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.66 million, a PE ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. Lawson Products has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 2,500 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

