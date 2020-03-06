Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

LILA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.72. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

