ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,541.76 ($46.59).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,943 ($38.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 100.10. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,189.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,994.02.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

