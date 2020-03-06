Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON JD opened at GBX 706 ($9.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 830.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 767.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.