J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

JJSF has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $159.11 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $196.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

