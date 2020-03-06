Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABF. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,922.27 ($38.44).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,218 ($29.18) on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,586.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,441.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.