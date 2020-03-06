Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CHAR stock opened at GBX 2.38 ($0.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.51. Chariot Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

