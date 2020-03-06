Peel Hunt Lowers Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Price Target to GBX 32

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.84% from the stock’s previous close.

IOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of LON IOG opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Friday. Independent Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.24.

In other Independent Oil & Gas news, insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 58,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,435.20 ($12,411.47).

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

