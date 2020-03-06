Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 217.91 ($2.87).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 131.70 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.80. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

