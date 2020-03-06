Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

