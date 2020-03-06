Peel Hunt Lowers Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,124

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,124 ($14.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

Energean Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 641 ($8.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Energean Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 628 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 773.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 896.82.

In related news, insider Robert Peck bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,470 ($11,141.80). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 85,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 221,466 shares of company stock valued at $167,704,918.

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.