Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 345

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 345 ($4.54) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 141.26% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 144.80 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 276.50 ($3.64). The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

