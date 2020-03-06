Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Lowered to GBX 345

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 345 ($4.54) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 141.26% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.88) on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 144.80 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 276.50 ($3.64). The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.