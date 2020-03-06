Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

NYSE:LPI opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

