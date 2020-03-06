Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce sales of $114.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.54 million and the lowest is $113.96 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $120.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.04 million to $457.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $465.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

BSET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of -45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $86,321.90. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

