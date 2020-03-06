$127.96 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce sales of $127.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.40 million and the highest is $130.52 million. GreenSky posted sales of $103.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $618.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $629.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $745.25 million, with estimates ranging from $738.15 million to $749.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 776,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.04 on Friday. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

