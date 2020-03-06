Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to post $106.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the lowest is $105.83 million. Zscaler reported sales of $79.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $416.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.31 million to $417.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $540.07 million, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $560.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $45,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,642 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after buying an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after buying an additional 461,621 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.