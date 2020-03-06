$78.67 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post $78.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.81 million. QAD posted sales of $82.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $310.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $311.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $330.54 million, with estimates ranging from $328.93 million to $333.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

QADA opened at $48.48 on Friday. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $986.57 million, a P/E ratio of -79.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $203,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,610,682.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,326,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,529,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,401. 51.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in QAD by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in QAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 64,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of QAD by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of QAD by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.