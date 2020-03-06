Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.17 Million

Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce sales of $90.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.10 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $76.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $381.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $382.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $417.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

SPNS stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 121,750 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 299,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 124,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

