Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post $5.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 million to $18.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.50 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $57.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.
SRRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of SRRK stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
