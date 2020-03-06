Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post $5.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 million to $18.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.50 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $57.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

SRRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

