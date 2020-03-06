$262.58 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce sales of $262.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.10 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $266.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.