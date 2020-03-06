EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post sales of $125.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.58 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $111.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $522.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.68 million to $524.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $601.44 million, with estimates ranging from $559.54 million to $707.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOP. Compass Point began coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

EVO Payments stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. EVO Payments has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

