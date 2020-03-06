Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $709.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $709.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.00 million. Restoration Hardware posted sales of $671.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $41,659,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,032,968 shares in the company, valued at $471,465,608.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.67, for a total transaction of $1,078,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,419.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,288 shares of company stock valued at $86,851,467 in the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $256.27.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

