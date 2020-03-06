Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BridgeBio Pharma’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of BBIO opened at $29.99 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 448,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,910 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $440,761.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,335,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,657,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

