Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.04). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.16) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.60. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after purchasing an additional 157,079 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

