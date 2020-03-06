Oppenheimer Comments on Editas Medicine Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.76). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.