Research Analysts Set Expectations for CME Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Shares of CME opened at $221.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CME Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 562,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,898,000 after acquiring an additional 72,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.