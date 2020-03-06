Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after acquiring an additional 438,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,606,000 after purchasing an additional 230,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

