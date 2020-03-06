Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a media sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ESCC stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -1.70. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

