Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FATE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

