Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $2,722,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

