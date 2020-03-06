Fifth Third Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.