Brokers Set Expectations for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

