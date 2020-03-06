Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRTX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.95. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

