Reviewing Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & GrowMax Resources (NYSE:APEOF)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Devon Energy and GrowMax Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $6.22 billion 0.98 -$355.00 million $1.38 11.56 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$41.89 million N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy.

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. GrowMax Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. Devon Energy pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy -5.18% 8.33% 3.62% GrowMax Resources N/A -172.44% -132.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Devon Energy and GrowMax Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 1 5 12 0 2.61 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy currently has a consensus price target of $33.34, suggesting a potential upside of 109.05%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

Devon Energy beats GrowMax Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

