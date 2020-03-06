Financial Contrast: Watford (WTRE) and Its Peers

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Watford to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Watford and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 11.79 Watford Competitors $14.30 billion $2.94 billion 38.67

Watford’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Watford and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 912 2974 2575 182 2.31

Watford currently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63% Watford Competitors 2.61% 0.91% 0.43%

Summary

Watford competitors beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

