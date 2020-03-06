First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Financial Contrast

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Defiance Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial $186.04 million 2.64 $49.37 million $2.53 9.83 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 4.86 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Defiance Financial has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Defiance Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial 26.54% 12.38% 1.53% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.45% 1.49% 0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Defiance Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Defiance Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

