Financial Review: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) & Glaukos (NASDAQ:GKOS)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Soliton and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glaukos 3 4 2 0 1.89

Soliton currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.03%. Glaukos has a consensus target price of $60.11, suggesting a potential upside of 50.62%. Given Soliton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than Glaukos.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A N/A N/A Glaukos 6.51% -6.15% -4.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soliton and Glaukos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$9.31 million N/A N/A Glaukos $236.98 million 6.13 $15.42 million ($0.10) -399.10

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Glaukos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soliton beats Glaukos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

