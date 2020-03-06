Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report sales of $161.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.20 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $165.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $653.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $659.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $650.74 million, with estimates ranging from $642.60 million to $658.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.10. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 505,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 201,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.