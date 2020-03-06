Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $693.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce $693.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $688.80 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $673.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $28.12 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.