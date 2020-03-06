Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce $26.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $25.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $110.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.23 million to $111.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.63 million, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $122.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059 over the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,168,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,928,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $34.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

