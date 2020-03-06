Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $108.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $110.00 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $95.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year sales of $515.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $518.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $601.37 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $611.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyberark Software.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $94.30 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.